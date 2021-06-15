AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $705,746.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $790,089.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $980,735.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,904,477 shares of company stock worth $30,872,167. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

