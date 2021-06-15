Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,055 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Amcor worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

