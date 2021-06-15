AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0312 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $173,815.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00150350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00182672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00978964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,181.23 or 0.99986300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

