Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $260.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $275.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,899,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

