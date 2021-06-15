American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.