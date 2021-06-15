American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 399,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

AEP stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

