American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 4,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,653. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

