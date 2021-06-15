AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

AMMO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

