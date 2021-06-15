AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.91

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 273261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

