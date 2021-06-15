AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.91

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 273261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
