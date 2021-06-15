AmonD (AMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,590.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $56,590.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00177888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.71 or 0.00932698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,923.66 or 0.99641421 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

