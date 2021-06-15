Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

