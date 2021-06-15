Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys 24,448 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. The AZEK makes up approximately 1.2% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,118 shares of company stock valued at $10,134,964 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.45.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

