Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 1.2% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.97. 7,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,316. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

