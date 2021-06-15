Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Burlington Stores comprises 0.8% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

NYSE BURL traded down $5.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

