Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,529 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Tapestry comprises 1.2% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 36.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tapestry by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 36,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

