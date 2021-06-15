Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners comprises about 1.3% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000.

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,200. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

