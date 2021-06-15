Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The New York Times comprises about 1.3% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 15,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,213. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

