Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Roth CH Acquisition III makes up about 0.6% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000.

ROCRU stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

