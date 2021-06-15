Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

ADI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $167.62. 2,376,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.75. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

