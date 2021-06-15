Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $110.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.