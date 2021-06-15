Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce $5.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $6.00 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $22.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $23.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

