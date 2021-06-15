Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 335,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a PE ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.