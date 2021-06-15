Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.79. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,406. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.10.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

