Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $4.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. McKesson reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $19.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

MCK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.32. 11,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,369. McKesson has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

