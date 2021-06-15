Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock worth $213,196 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

PBYI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 289,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.