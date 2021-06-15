Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

