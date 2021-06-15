Analysts Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 226,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

