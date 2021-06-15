Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriMas reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

