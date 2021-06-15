Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.94. 14,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,735. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $213.00 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 118.55, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

