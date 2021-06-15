Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Announce $5.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings per share of $5.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $221.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,385. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

