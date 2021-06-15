Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report $26.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.95 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

