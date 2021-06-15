Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in BRP by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

