Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CHPT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 218,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

