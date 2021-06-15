Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $10.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce earnings of $10.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.44 and the lowest is $8.68. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $39.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $36.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Shares of CACC traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $427.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,301. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.79. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

