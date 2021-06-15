Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $111.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $484.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCI stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

