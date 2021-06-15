Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $18,369,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Post by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

