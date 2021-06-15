Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

COO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,192. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.86.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

