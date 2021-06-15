Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.28 EPS

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

COO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,192. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.86.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.