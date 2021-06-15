Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for APA (APA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):

6/8/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

6/3/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/26/2021 – APA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

5/19/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/19/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 6,472,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,919. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -380.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

