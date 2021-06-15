Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 15th (AAL, AEE, AFRM, AHT, BLDP, BOO, BPMP, BVC, BWY, BZLFY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 15th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of. Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its no recommendation rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target raised by Numis Securities Ltd to GBX 980 ($12.80). They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) had its no recommendation rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its no recommendation rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its no recommendation rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($5.20). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 295 ($3.85). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock.

Medica Group (LON:MGP) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on the stock.

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an underweight rating. They currently have GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) had its no recommendation rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its no recommendation rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $12.50 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its no recommendation rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

