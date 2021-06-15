Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 15th (ACER, ADMP, AGS, AIN, ALIM, ALOT, ALYA, AMED, AUMN, BDT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 15th:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $273.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the first quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss amid the post-pandemic recovery across the United States. Amedisys’ first-quarter revenues improved year over year led by an impressive performance by the company’s Hospice and Home Health division. The first-quarter growth demonstrated strong contribution from acquisitions like Asana and AseraCare. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging as well. The raised financial guidance for 2021 is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the year-over-year decline in Personal Care revenues as well as escalating costs and expenses are worrying. Reimbursement headwinds and stiff competition are other concerns.”

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research to $1.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$18.50 price target on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$9.75 to C$6.00. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.47 ($5.26) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$43.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yandex is gaining from solid momentum across Search, Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments. Further, strong marketplace business, owing to growing momentum across third-party sellers remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s increasing share in the Russian search market is a tailwind. Moreover, increasing subscribers on Yandex.Plus is benefiting the company. Further, positive contributions from Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats, which are benefiting the FoodTech business are other positives. Also, strengthening ride-hailing business on the back of rising number of rides, is contributing well. However, slowdown in the advertising spending remains a major concern. Further, coronavirus induced uncertainties in the overall demand environment are overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

