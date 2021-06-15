Analyzing Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) & JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Aluf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aluf and JAKKS Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aluf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $515.87 million 0.17 -$14.27 million ($1.72) -7.83

Aluf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JAKKS Pacific.

Volatility & Risk

Aluf has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aluf and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aluf N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific -5.12% -646.15% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aluf and JAKKS Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aluf 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.99%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Aluf.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Aluf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room dÃ©cor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

