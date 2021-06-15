Analyzing Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and Landcadia Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 4 6 0 2.60 Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus price target of $208.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Landcadia Holdings III has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.60%. Given Landcadia Holdings III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landcadia Holdings III is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Landcadia Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 10.18% 19.02% 7.49% Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Landcadia Holdings III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $14.53 billion 2.25 $1.23 billion $9.04 22.37 Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Landcadia Holdings III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small diameter pipelines, as well as provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools, attachments, and accessories. This segment also serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. Its Security segment designs, supplies, and installs commercial electronic security systems and provides electronic security services; offers healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; and sells automatic doors to commercial customers. This segment serves consumers, retailers, educational, financial, and healthcare institutions, as well as commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

