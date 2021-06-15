Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 million-134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.43 million.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

