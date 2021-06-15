Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

AVXL stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

