Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 9.8%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.94. 11,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,076,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

