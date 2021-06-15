Andrew Craig Miller Sells 8,334 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $1,077,706.89.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,425. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

