Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,197 ($41.77). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,112.50 ($40.67), with a volume of 2,456,744 shares.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,811.67 ($36.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,379.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders have acquired a total of 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,923 in the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

