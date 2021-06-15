Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.