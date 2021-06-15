Anita M. Sands Sells 1,213 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,143. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

