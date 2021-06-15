Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $294,346.12 and approximately $321.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

